Photographer Jambukeshwara’s book ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ released
News

Photographer Jambukeshwara’s book ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ released

August 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) released artist and senior photojournalist S.M. Jambukeshwara’s work ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ at a programme jointly organised by the city’s Gayatri Enterprises and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that Jambukeshwara has served the society as a Photographer, Writer and a Drawing Teacher for more than three decades, GTD said that he knows Jambukeshwara since the time he served as the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President.

Noting that he (Jambukeshwara) served within his limits, he said that the renowned photographer never used his influence to get works done.

Continuing, GTD said he was happy to note that Jambukeshwara is leading an active life even at the age of 75 years.

Recalling the services of former IAS Officer Dr. C. Somashekar, who is currently serving as the Chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, GTD said that the people remember him even today for his service when he served as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in various districts.

Jambukeshwara and his wife G. Jayamma being felicitated during the book release.

Recalling his association with Suttur Mutt since the days of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, GTD said that the late Seer used to advice him whenever he got an opportunity to meet him.

Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Chairman Dr. C. Somashekar said that Jambukeshwara has been closely associated with Suttur Mutt for decades. Pointing out that Jambukeshwara has written many articles on the social concerns of Suttur Mutt, he said that the book ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ is a collection of all such articles.

READ ALSO  Decision to nominate education experts to University Syndicates

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Prof. H.T. Shylaja compered. Writer Dr. M. Mohammad Pasha, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching