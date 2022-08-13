Photographer Jambukeshwara’s book ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ released

August 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) released artist and senior photojournalist S.M. Jambukeshwara’s work ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ at a programme jointly organised by the city’s Gayatri Enterprises and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that Jambukeshwara has served the society as a Photographer, Writer and a Drawing Teacher for more than three decades, GTD said that he knows Jambukeshwara since the time he served as the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President.

Noting that he (Jambukeshwara) served within his limits, he said that the renowned photographer never used his influence to get works done.

Continuing, GTD said he was happy to note that Jambukeshwara is leading an active life even at the age of 75 years.

Recalling the services of former IAS Officer Dr. C. Somashekar, who is currently serving as the Chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, GTD said that the people remember him even today for his service when he served as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in various districts.

Jambukeshwara and his wife G. Jayamma being felicitated during the book release.

Recalling his association with Suttur Mutt since the days of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, GTD said that the late Seer used to advice him whenever he got an opportunity to meet him.

Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Chairman Dr. C. Somashekar said that Jambukeshwara has been closely associated with Suttur Mutt for decades. Pointing out that Jambukeshwara has written many articles on the social concerns of Suttur Mutt, he said that the book ‘Varnadinda Vishwadedege’ is a collection of all such articles.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Prof. H.T. Shylaja compered. Writer Dr. M. Mohammad Pasha, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and others were present.