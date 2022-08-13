Jinxed Kodava Heritage Centre at Madikeri

August 13, 2022

Tourism Secretary seeks DPR for pending works

Madikeri: Works on the Kodava Heritage Centre being constructed at Vidyanagar near Madikeri are still pending and Tourism Department Secretary Dr. N.V. Prasad has asked the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. B.C. Satish to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the pending works and the funds needed for the same.

The Kodava Heritage Centre works were initially taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.68 crore and as the costs escalated, the State Government revised the cost to Rs. 3,30,45,110. Now again there is a need for funds.

Speaking to the DC via video-conference, the Tourism Department Secretary told him that the DPR must be submitted immediately to complete the pending works. He said that once the DPR is submitted, he will consult the elected representatives of Kodagu and formulate a plan to complete the works and at the same time send a proposal to the Finance Department for fund clearance, Prasad told the DC.

The DC told Prasad that the laterite wall of the heritage building needs to be polished and a gate and a perimeter wall are to be constructed in front of the building. The stairs need railings and flooring. The work on building the roof of the Ranga Mandira needs to be completed.

On the status of the works completed, the DC told the Tourism Secretary that of the Rs. 3.30 crore work, the Ainmane (ancestral house), an open-air theatre, water tank, barrier and connecting steps, electricity connection and other works have been completed.

He said that Rs. 2.82 crore has already been released and utilised. The remaining Rs. 47.95 lakh is pending release. A detailed report will be submitted within 10 days, he said.

Dr. Prasad told the DC that retired IAS Officer Rathi Vinay Jha had put so much effort into the construction of the Kodava Heritage Centre and the project must be completed as soon as possible. The Heritage Centre will be instrumental in introducing Kodava culture to the future generation and will spread the unique Kodava culture everywhere, he said.

The DC informed that a proposal has been submitted to the Government to appoint an Advisory Committee and an Executive Committee for the development of the Heritage Centre, he said. The Kodagu District Minister will be the Chairman and the elected representatives of the district will be on the Committee.

For the record, the foundation stone for the Kodava Heritage Centre was laid on Sept. 21, 2011, and the project was sanctioned by the Centre in 2004 and the works started in 2013.

The idea of the Heritage Centre was conceptualised way back in early 2000 when Rathi Vinay Jha from the Codanda family, was the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in New Delhi.