Former ZP President K.C. Balaram no more

March 20, 2021

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President and Congress leader K.C. Balaram (65) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru this morning.

A native of Kupya village in T. Narasipur taluk, he leaves behind his wife Ramamma, son K.C. Prabhakar, daughter Vimala and a host of relatives and friends.

Balaram, a close associate of Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, was elected from Tumbala ZP seat in T. Narasipur taluk on a Congress ticket for two terms and had served as the President of Mysuru ZP. He had also made a name in the Co-operative sector and was elected as a Director of MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) last time. But he lost the MyMUL polls held just four days ago (March 16), contesting from the syndicate backed by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Last rites will be performed at his native village Kupya later today, according to family sources.