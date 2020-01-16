Four held for committing burglaries

January 16, 2020

Gold ornaments, silver anklets, iPhone, watch worth Rs.12.10 lakh recovered

Mysuru: In separate cases, Metagalli and Mandi Police have arrested four persons on charges of burgling houses and have recovered gold, silver and other valuables worth about Rs.12.10 lakh from them.

In the first case, Metagalli Police, on Jan.13, have arrested three persons on charges of committing house burglary at Kalasthavadi village near here and have recovered 190 grams gold ornaments worth about Rs.8 lakh from them.

The arrested burglars are 20-year-old Madhu alias Koli, 21-year-old Kiran alias Puli and 20-year-old Vijay alias Bag, all residents of B.M. Sri Nagar in city.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed of looting gold ornaments from a house at Kalasthavadi village on Jan. 4 and based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 190 grams gold ornaments, worth Rs. 8 lakh which they had pledged at Muthoot Finance and Attica Gold Company.

Metagalli Inspector Raghavendragowda and staff took part in the operation.

In the second case, Mandi Police have arrested a person for robbing his nephew’s house in city.

The arrested person is 45-year-old Eerappa, a resident of Kalyangiri in city.

On Jan.13, Eerappa, who went to the house of his nephew Girish near Highway Circle here, at about 6 pm, stayed at the house for the night, during which he robbed gold ornaments weighing 132 grams, a pair of silver anklets, a watch and an iPhone, totally worth Rs.4.10 lakh and fled from the house before sunrise.

Girish, who woke up the next day, did not find his uncle and on inspecting the house, he found the valuables kept in the almirah missing and lodged a complaint at Mandi Police Station.

Mandi Police, who had registered a case, conducted an operation and arrested Eerappa within a day of the occurrence of the crime and recovered the stolen booty from accused.

Mandi Inspector L. Arun and staff took part in the nabbing and recovery operation.

