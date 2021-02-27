Four hospitals identified for Phase-3 vaccination drive

February 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Four hospitals have been selected for administering COVID-19 vaccine for people above 60 years and for those above 45 years but with comorbidities, during the Phase -3 vaccination drive from Mar. 1.

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination, told SOM that in Government Hospital category, vaccination will be done at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and District Hospital on KRS Road. In Private Hospital category, inoculation will be done at JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital and Apollo BGS Hospital. Besides, vaccination will be done at all six Taluk General Hospitals.

He said while the vaccine will be administered free of cost in Government Hospitals, the rate for vaccine in Private Hospitals is not fixed. The Union Government is likely to announce the rate of each dose by tomorrow. All Taluk General Hospital doctors have been asked to identify popular personalities who fit in this category in their taluks and agree to receive the first jab on the first day of Phase-3 launch. Similarly, the District Health Officers have been asked to find out the celebrities residing in Mysuru City to administer them with the vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Ravi further said that there will be two slots – Reserve and Open. In Reserve slot, beneficiaries have to register their names in COWIN2.0 digital platform to receive the vaccine. In Open slot, people can get vaccinated directly with prescribed Government documents. The formal launch of Phase-3 will be done after Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K .Sudhakar inaugurate it around 12 noon on Mar. 1.