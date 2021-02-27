Dr. Ashwini is new Mandya SP

February 27, 2021

Mandya: In a surprise move, the State Government yesterday transferred Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Parashuram.

He is replaced by Dr. Ashwini, who was serving as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of State Intelligence at Bengaluru. Parashuram has now been posted as the SP of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement at Bengaluru.

With the appointment of Dr. Ashwini, Mandya district has added one more top woman officer. Recently, IAS officer Aswathi had taken charge as Mandya DC from Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, who was transferred to Bengaluru.