Fourth standard student’s concern for trees, birds

September 30, 2021

Urges DC, DCF not to illuminate trees

Mysore/Mysuru: Following installation of LED serial lights by nailing them on trees on various roads in city as part of Dasara illumination, a fourth standard student has urged the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) to stop the same.

Expressing concern that nails on trees would kill the trees eventually and destroy the nesting birds which prefer shady green trees, P. Charvi, daughter of snake-rescuer Pradeep and a resident of Kaveri Main Road in Raghavendranagar in city, has requested the DC and the DCF to take  action immediately.

In her letter to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham and DCF Dr. V. Karikalan, Charvi said that illuminating trees would create problems to birds and nocturnal animals (animals that are active during the night and sleep during the day) and urged them to take steps to celebrate Dasara without disturbing the                                                                 environment.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Charvi said that she is a bird-watcher and is learning to  identify various birds and their habitats. 

Pointing out that her father is a snake-rescuer, which has helped her develop interest in conservation and protection of birds and environment, Charvi said she was motivated by environmentalist and wildlife conservator Rajkumar Devaraj Urs.

She said after going through news item in SOM about serial lights being nailed to trees, she had written letters to the DC and DCF seeking their intervention to stop such practice.

