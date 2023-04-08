Free Health Camp

The city’s NJS Charitable Trust and Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha, in association with JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital, JSS Ayurveda Hospital, JSS Dental Hospital, Bharat Cancer Hospital, Annapurna Eye Hospital, Meyer Organics Limited and Yoga Prana Vidya Kendra, Mysuru, will be conducting a free health check-up camp at Kanti Mallanna Kalyana Mandira, Sree Talkies Road, near Mandi Police Station, Mysuru, on Apr. 11 from 9.30 am to 2 pm. For registration and details, contact Mob: 99161-55453 or 94487-38657.
