Suttur Mutt to host camps

April 8, 2023

The Suttur Mutt, in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Sri Shivarathreeshwara Religious Endowment, will be organising camps at Suttur Mutt between Apr. 16 and May 21 for Nursing and Speech and Hearing students, Pharmacy and Life Sciences students, Technical students, Medical and Dental students and Spiritual Enthusiasts. This apart, three Life Happiness camps have been organised at Ooty, B.R. Hills and Suttur for members of the public. Besides, a painting camp and a Children’s Meet (Yeleyara Mela) at Mysuru and ‘Krishi Paatha-Desi Aata’, a summer camp for children has been organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Suttur, Nanjangud taluk. Those interested in taking part in the camps can contact Ph: 0821- 2548212 (Extension-223/224) or Mob: 99641-41560, 98864-76142, 97421-22188, 99455-52052, 95912-51436. For registration, log on to: www.jssonline.org or e-mail: [email protected]