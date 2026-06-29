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Free student bus pass: Apply on Seva Sindhu for refund: KSRTC Rural DC 

June 29, 2026

Mysuru: KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) H.T. Veeresh has said that the students who had availed bus pass by paying the prescribed fee amount should apply online through Seva Sindhu portal to get a refund. 

The Transport Department has launched a free student bus pass scheme. However, some of the students had taken the bus pass by paying the prescribed fee amount from May 29. Such students can apply for refund on Seva Sindhu portal and the amount will be credited to their bank account.  

The students should visit Seva Sindhu portal and provide their cell number and OTP on the given link by submitting their application on https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in/buspass services and complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC. 

 If the students provide details of either their bank account or that of their parents, the amount will be refunded through NEFT or RTGS to the bank account, within seven days of filing the application.  

The amount credited will be intimated through SMS and there is no need for the students to visit any counters for confirmation. 

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