Free webinar on job-oriented diploma courses

July 13, 2021

What are the job-oriented technical courses available after SSLC, PUC, ITI, BSc? What are the best job opportunities available if you have a completed Diploma Course in Petrochemicals / Polymer / Plastics after SSLC, PUC, ITI, BSc. Keeping this in mind, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Mysuru, has organised a free webinar on Friday (July 16) at 11 am.

The free webinar can be attended from any part of the State and from their home. To register, click on the link: https://forms.gle/Q4H4rPoVKWdwASSn7, according to a press release from the Director and Head, CIPET, Mysuru.