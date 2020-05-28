Freedom Fighter Veer Savarkar remembered in city on his 137th birth anniversary
News

May 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The 137th birth anniversary of Freedom Fighter Veer Savarkar and the 15th anniversary of Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga, was celebrated at a function held at Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises in Sri Tripura Bhyravi Mutt, Shivarampet, in city this morning.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the function by lighting the traditional lamp and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Savarkar.

Earlier, the Minister visited Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple in the Mutt premises, had darshan of Lord Hanuman and offered prayers.

MP Pratap Simha recalled the contributions of Savarkar in the freedom struggle.

Dr. Mahanta K. Krishnamohanananda Girigo Swamiji of Sri Tripura Bhyravi Mutt,  MLA L. Nagendra, Corporator Pramila Bharath, former MLC Siddaraju, BJP leaders Appanna Raghu, Yuva Balaga’s M.K. Premkumar, Rakesh Bhat, Vikram Iyengar and others were present.

