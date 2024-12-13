Full-scale aircraft emergency exercise at Mysore Airport

December 13, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport authorities conducted a comprehensive aircraft emergency exercise yesterday, designed to test the real-time preparedness of various stakeholders involved in emergency response.

A mock aircraft model was used to simulate an incident where the aircraft overshot the runway. To replicate the scenario of the plane catching fire, the mock-up’s undercarriage was intentionally set ablaze.

The exercise aimed to evaluate the resilience and coordination of participating agencies while ensuring operational continuity. They are not designed to teach people how to respond to emergencies, but rather to test the airport’s emergency plan and the coordination between stakeholders.

The drill was part of the regulatory compliance requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The scenario involved an aircraft, VT-ABC, which experienced a fire in its starboard engine shortly after takeoff, necessitating an emergency landing and resulting in the aircraft veering off the runway.

The multi-agency response exercise included the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFF), Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airport Security Unit (APSU), Airport Terminal Management, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), City Fire Brigade, State Police, State Health Authorities and local hospitals such as Apollo BGS Hospitals, Kamakshi, JSS and K.R. Hospital.

All phases of emergency management covered

Mysore Airport Director J.R. Anoop stated that the exercise covered all phases of emergency management. This included fire suppression, rescue and evacuation, establishing triage and command posts, medical response, crowd control, evidence preservation and post-emergency review. The entire process followed a meticulously planned timeline to simulate real-time challenges.

In preparation for the drill, several modular exercises were conducted, focusing on specific aspects of emergency response. These included drills for fire suppression, medical triage and stakeholder coordination involving APSU, the State Fire Service and local hospitals.

During the exercise, ARFF and APSU teams swiftly managed initial firefighting and rescue operations, while medical teams efficiently set up triage areas and facilitated the transportation of casualties. Observers monitored and evaluated the coordination among all agencies, ensuring seamless communication and decision-making.

The exercise demonstrated the airport’s robust emergency preparedness with notable teamwork and coordination among all stakeholders. Observers documented critical insights and identified areas for improvement, which will be addressed in future review meetings and debriefing sessions.

The Full-Scale Emergency Exercise is a mandatory initiative conducted every two years to comply with DGCA regulations, the Disaster Management Act (2005), the Fire Safety Manual and the Aerodrome Emergency Plan.

It assesses the effectiveness of emergency plans, stakeholder coordination, communication systems and resources, while identifying opportunities for improvement. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju witnessed the exercise and commended the efforts of the participating teams.