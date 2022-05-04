G.T. Dinesh Kumar returns as MUDA Commissioner

May 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KAS Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar took charge as the new Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from outgoing Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh at MUDA Office on JLB Road here this morning.

Dinesh Kumar had earlier also served as MUDA Commissioner for a brief period (about 15 days) in Jan.-Feb. following the transfer of Dr. Natesh in January this year, who was then posted as CESC General Manager. But contending that his transfer was a premature one, Dr. Natesh, who had taken charge as MUDA Commissioner on May 4, 2020, moved the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

The KAT, which heard Dr. Natesh’s plea, stayed his transfer and ordered that the Government should continue Dr. Natesh as MUDA Commissioner at least till May 4, 2022, when he completes two years in office.

Following the KAT ruling, Dr. Natesh was back as MUDA Commissioner in the first week of February and continued to serve in the post till yesterday and today, he handed over charge to Dinesh Kumar, as ordered by the Government.

Speaking to presspersons, Dinesh Kumar listed out his priorities for the future. Maintaining that he would concentrate on completing all ongoing projects and plans in accordance with the availability of funds, Dinesh Kumar said that top priority will be given for execution of projects that the MUDA has announced in this year’s (2022-23) budget.

He further said MUDA is awaiting Government nod for the ambitious Group Housing Project and that he would strive for bringing about reforms in the planning and execution of projects.

Regarding allotment of CA sites, Dinesh Kumar said that a Sub-Committee has been formed to look into the issue. A meeting of the Sub-Committee will soon be called to discuss and finalise allotment of CA sites in a fair and transparent manner, he added.

Outgoing Commissioner Dr. Natesh said that he has been transferred by the Government after completion of two years, following which he has handed over charge. Pointing out that he was posted as CESC General Manager when he was transferred out of MUDA in January this year, he said that now the post has been filled up and as such the Government has asked him to report at DPAR, Bengaluru for further posting. “I am ready to serve in whichever post the Government appoints me,” he said.

MUDA Secretary Venkataraju, SE Shankar, MUDA Town Planner Member Jayasimha and other officials were present.