Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at JSS Urban Haat: Handicrafts Expo-cum-Sale begins

March 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of Ugadi Festival, the 152nd Handicrafts Exhibition and Sale — Gandhi Shilp Bazaar — organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Mysuru, was inaugurated by Dr. P. Deepa, Director, Central Silk Board, Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI), Mysuru, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The Exhibition celebrates the rich heritage of Indian handicrafts and handloom traditions, bringing together talented artisans and weavers from across the country to showcase their exquisite craftsmanship.

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director, Department of Kannada & Culture, Mysuru and S. Vinoth Kumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Mysuru, were the chief guests on the occasion.

The dignitaries also encouraged the artisans and appreciated the initiative of JSS Mysore Urban Haat in providing a vibrant platform for artisans and weavers to exhibit and sell their unique handmade products while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.