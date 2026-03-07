Passing Out Parade of Probationary Women Police Constables – Take pride in khaki, be ready for challenges: Police Commissioner

March 7, 2026

Bhuvaneshwari Basappa Pidashetty from Belagavi bags All-Round Best Trainee Trophy

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has said that women possess innate qualities such as patience and the ability to inspire, which should help them face challenges in the line of duty.

She was addressing the 10th batch of 40 Probationary Women Civil Police Constables during the Passing Out Parade held at the parade grounds of the Police Training School (PTS) near the foot of Chamundi Hill in the city this morning.

Constabulary is the backbone

Describing the constabulary as the backbone of the Police Department, Latkar, in her address to the newly inducted personnel, asked them to take pride in wearing the khaki uniform and be prepared to make sacrifices, as policing often involves facing difficult situations.

Pointing out that learning must be a continuous process, she said the nature of crimes being reported today is very different from earlier times. With cybercrime emerging as a major challenge, she advised Women Police to upgrade their skills to effectively handle such cases.

Innate qualities

“Women possess an indomitable spirit and are capable of handling any responsibility. You must work confidently in all sections of the Police Station without being discouraged by negative comments,” she said.

Referring to initiatives such as ‘People Friendly Policing’ and ‘Aasare’ introduced by the Police Department, Latkar urged the women personnel to work with dedication and contribute to strengthening the image of the department.

Best trainee

Bhuvaneshwari Basappa Pidashetty from Belagavi was declared the All-Round Best Trainee and was presented with a Trophy by the City Police Commissioner.

Indoor category

Muthravva Balagouda Patil of Bengaluru City (West Division) and Rukmini Krishnappa Pammara of Bengaluru City (South-East Division) jointly secured first place in the indoor category. M.S. Anusha from Mandya district secured second place.

Outdoor category

In the outdoor category, Bhuvaneshwari Basappa Pidashetty secured first place while M.S. Anusha from Mandya district came second.

SLR firing

Lakshmi Nanjappalavara from Railways, Shivamogga, secured first place in Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) firing, while M.S. Anusha from Mandya district secured second place.

Pistol firing

In the 9 mm pistol firing event, Kavita Suresh Baraganvi from Ballari secured first place and A.S. Savita from Bengaluru City (East Division) secured second place.

Under the revised training syllabus, the probationers underwent foundation training in nine indoor and nine outdoor subjects. The batch comprises candidates with varied educational backgrounds ranging from PUC to engineering degrees.

Among the 40 trainees, one candidate each holds BE, M.Com, M.Sc., BA, B.Ed and Diploma qualifications, while two hold MA and B.Ed degrees, three have MA and PUC qualifications and four are B.Sc graduates, 11 hold BA degrees and 12 are B.Com graduates.

Additional Superintendent of Police C. Mallick, who is also the in-charge Principal of Police Training School, Dy.SP Shankaregowda and others were present.