Ganesha Chaturthi and Eid Meelad festivals: City, District Police conduct route marches in Mysuru, Nanjangud

September 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To show the alertness of Police, warning to anti-social elements, to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place and also for the safety and protection of public during celebration of Ganesha festival, immersion of Ganesha idols (Sept. 20 and 22) and Eid Meelad festival (Sept. 28), Mysuru City and District Police conducted route marches in Mysuru and Nanjangud yesterday.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh flagged off the march yesterday morning from Meelad Park on Ashoka Road in which DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shanthamallappa, Narasimharaja ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Vijayanagar ACP G.S. Gajendra Prasad, Krishnaraja ACP S.E Gangadharaswamy, City Crime Branch ACP Sandesh Kumar and Traffic ACP Parashuramappa, along with their staff, participated.

The Police personnel marched via Ashoka Road, Fountain Circle and Shivaji Road before reaching the starting point.

In the afternoon, ACPs and Inspectors conducted route marches in their respective jurisdictions to instil confidence among the public and also for the safe celebration of festival.

Meanwhile, the District Police, led by Dy.SPs, conducted route march in Nanjangud town, which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar.

The Police took out the march on Rashtrapathi Road and later, Dy.SPs of all Sub-Divisions conducted route marches in their respective jurisdictions.

Additional SP Dr. Nandini and other Police officers were present on the occasion.