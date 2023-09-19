Will help in construction of Vishwakarma Samudaya Bhavan: MLA Tanveer Sait

September 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait said that he will extend all help for the construction of Vishwakarma Samudaya Bhavan in the city.

He was speaking after inaugurating Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration in association with Kannada and Culture Department and Sri Viswhakarma Jayanti Acharana Samiti at Kalamandira on Hunsur road here on Sunday.

Pointing out that there is Soligara Bhavan and Uppara Bhavan in N.R. Constituency, Sait said that efforts are being made to allot a CA site for Gold and Silver Jewellery Manufacturers Association. Noting that the State Government is officially celebrating Jayantis of 52 great personalities, he said that the Government is considering to nominate members of micro communities, who find it hard to win elections, to the Legislative Council.

Calling his N.R. Constituency as mini-Bharat, as it is a mix of all communities, castes and religions, Sait observed that the conduct of Jayantis will provide a platform for submitting the developmental demands of communities to the Government.

Sait also called for unity among the community for getting Government benefits and facilities.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish-gowda, who presided, said that the Siddharamaiah Government will stand by Vishwakarma community members in the fulfillment of their just demands.

Highlighting the role of Vishwakarma community in almost all fields, he said that there are about 30,000 community members in his Constituency and he will try his best to meet their demands.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda too spoke. KSOU faculty Prof.Shelvapillai Iyengar delivered a talk and achievers from the community were felicitated on the occasion. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Vishwakarma.

Earlier, a grand procession was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate to Kalamandira.

Chikkaballapur district’s Vishwakarma Ekadandagi Mutt Seer Suryanarayana Swamiji graced the occasion.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, State Government Employees Association Mysuru District President J. Govindaraju, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director M.D. Sudarshan, Corporator Ramesh Ramani, Mysuru District Vishwakarma Okkuta President Huchhappa, Parameshwar of Indian Army, Vishwakarma Jayanti Acharana Samiti President Siddachar, office-bearers Raju Karya, Narayanachar, Somachar Swamy and others were present.