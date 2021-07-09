Gang faking land documents busted

July 9, 2021

Rs. 4 crore loan taken from Andhra Pradesh Bank

Six including three women arrested; one absconding

Mysore/Mysuru: An organised gang that used to sell high-value property with fake documents and also obtain bank loans has been busted in the city and six persons, including three women, have been arrested. Not only they took loans on somebody else’s property but also sold the same land to others.

The Police now suspect that many more persons and gangs are involved in such deals as they are on the rise. They have cautioned the public and financial institutions to ascertain the veracity of documents before committing to any transaction in their own interest. In this particular case, Rs. 4 crore was borrowed from a bank in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The racket has been busted by Ashokapuram Police based on the complaint filed by Mahesh, a resident of Srirampura. The arrested are Yogesh, Manju, Mahalinga Nayaka, Rajeshwari, Bhagyamma and Kashireddy Vedavathi from Andhra. One more accused Kadur Vasumathamma is absconding. The accused have been produced before the Court which handed them over to judicial custody.

As per the complaint, Mahesh had GPA over a parcel of land that extends up to 4 acres 36 guntas under Survey Number 102/1A owned by Shyamala and late Indiramma of Srirampura. A General Power of Attorney (GPA) is a legal document authorising one person (called an agent) to act on behalf of another (the principal).

The accused Mahalinga procured the GPA and other documents for sale from Mahesh as the latter wanted to sell the land for a good price. Mahalinga handed over the documents to his friends Yogesh and Manju asking them to make arrangements to sell the land.

Deciding not to sell the land but instead make money out of it, Mahalinga, Manju and Yogesh hatched a conspiracy and got two women Rajeshwari and Bhagyamma to impersonate Shyamala and Indiramma, who had the original ownership of the land that has been handed over to Mahesh through the GPA.

First, the gang created fake Aadhaar card, PAN card in the names of Shyamala and Indiramma and trained the impersonators to sign as original parties. Specimens of signatures were obtained from GPA document and the duo were asked to practice the signatures.

Cleverly planning the cheating operation, another set of documents were created to obtain loans from a bank. Simultaneously, the land was also sold to some persons, without Mahesh being aware of the transactions. The land documents submitted to the bank were faked in such a manner that it created an impression of genuine GPA and sale deed in a bid to mislead the buyers and also the bank officers to clear the loans.

The documents were submitted to State Bank of India Nellore Branch in Andhra Pradesh and Rs. 2 crore each was borrowed as loan by Kadur Vasumathamma and Kashireddy Vedavathi. The loan transactions were supervised by Mahalinga, Manju and Yogesh while Rajeshwari and Bhagyamma impersonated Shyamala and late Indiramma to convince the bank officers.

Somehow, Mahesh, the GPA holder got a whiff of the land deal and he questioned Mahalinga Nayaka about it. Later, Mahesh complained to the Ashokapuram Police who took Rajeshwari and Bhagyamma for interrogation. They revealed the modus operandi to the Police and narrated the entire episode.

The Police later arrested Yogesh, Mahalinga and Manju in Mysuru and went to Nellore to arrest Kashireddy Vedavathi. The Police have spread a dragnet to nab Kadur Vasumathamma and are keeping a watch on any financial transaction by her as she is in possession of Rs. 2 crore loaned from the SBI.

Ashokapuram Inspector B.S. Prakash, staff Mahadevaiah Anand, Raghavendra, Shivaprakash Mahesh, Sandeep, Nitish, Shailaju and Vasanth were part of the operation.