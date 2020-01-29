Man arrested for cheating people on the pretext of getting them Bank loans

January 29, 2020

Gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees seized

He had served jail term for murdering a baby in 2008

Mysuru/Mysore: Hunsur Police have arrested a man who was cheating innocent people on the pretext of getting them loans in banks and making away with their gold ornaments and cash.

The arrested is 30-year-old Sampath, a resident of Tammadahalli, Hanagod hobli in Hunsur taluk. He was arrested on Monday when he was moving around in a suspicious manner near Canara Bank on the bypass Road in Hunsur.

During interrogation, a few cases of cheating has come to light and based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs.2.20 lakh from him, said Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth in a press meet on Tuesday.

Innocents targeted

Accused Sampath, who constantly moved around banks, used to target innocent people especially senior citizens and cheat them. About a week back, Sampath, who was waiting for his prey near the State Bank of India (SBI) in Saligrama, targeted Nanjegowda and his wife Janakamma of Moodalabeedu village.

He approached the couple and told them that they have been sanctioned Rs. 50,000 loan under the Central Government’s Kisan Yojana and asked the couple to wait outside while he went inside the Bank to enquire about it.

Coming out of the Bank after sometime, Sampath told the couple that they had indeed got the loan and added that the Bank would release the loan amount if they deposit Rs.10,000.

Believing him, the couple told him that they do not have the money now and Janakamma removed her gold mangalya chain and gave it to Sampath, hoping that the Bank would release the loan amount.

Sampath, who pretended to go inside the Bank, fled from the spot and a case was registered at Saligrama Police Station.

In the same manner, Sampath had cheated another couple of Alanahalli in Mysuru about six months ago. After making the couple believe him, Sampath, who had received Rs.1,500 cash, a gold finger ring, a pair of gold earrings and a gold chain (kasinasara) from the couple, had fled from the place. Sampath had also cheated a couple in T. Narasipur about eight months back and had fled with Rs.2,000 cash, gold finger ring, pair of gold earrings and a gold chain.

In 2010, Sampath befriended a man, who had withdrawn cash at Canara Bank in Ramanathapura, Hassan district and had fled with Rs.20,000. A case was registered at Konanur Police Station.

Accused had served jail term for murder

Apart from cheating many innocent people, accused Sampath had also served 10-12 years jail term in a murder case and was released a year ago.

In 2008, Sampath, who had taken a married woman and her baby with him, had killed the baby near Bidadi. After which he was arrested by the Bidadi Police and a Court had sentenced him to jail.

After being released from the jail, Sampath, instead of leading a good life, took to cheating innocent people to make fast money.

He had taken a room on rent at a lodge on Ashoka Road in Mysuru and was staying there.

Fearing of getting caught if he committed robbery, dacoity and extortion, Sampath used to target innocent people and cheat them.

Special Police Team

Following the increase in cases of cheating and dacoity in Hunsur town, a Special Police Team, led by Hunsur Circle Inspector Poovaiah, was formed which arrested Sampath and recovered 43 grams gold mangalya chain, two pairs of gold earrings, three gold finger rings, four gold coins, 98 gold beads, all weighing 74 grams from him. Accused Sampath was produced before a Court on Monday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The Special Police Team comprised staff Prabhakar, Mahesh, Yogesh, Kiran Kumar, Manohar, Srinivasaprasad, Mohan Kumar, Puttanayaka, Bharatesh and Nagesh.

SP Ryshyanth has announced a cash prise for the team.

