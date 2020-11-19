Gangothri Departments to work full-fledge from Nov. 23

November 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All Departments in Manasagangothri campus are likely to work full-fledged from Nov. 23 since a majority of students have not undergone the mandatory RT-PCR test.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Administration), University of Mysore, told SOM that all safety measures have been taken to ensure the safety of students, teaching and non-teaching staff. Though offline classes for final year UG and PG students started since Nov. 17, the response has been tepid due to fear of pandemic.

The number of students coming to testing centres within the Gangothri campus is very negligible. Now, those students seem to have understood the importance of obtaining test report to attend the classes.

He said as many as 35,698 final year UG students are studying in 231 affiliated Degree Colleges in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya districts. Similarly, 6,957 PG final year students are also pursuing studies in various Colleges. They have to undergo testing if they wanted to attend the classes personally or else they are free to attend online classes since no pressure was put on them by the Varsity authorities. “With plenty of students yet to undergo testing, it has been decided to start the classes in Gangothri from Monday.”