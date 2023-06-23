‘Gau Matha’ has no Congress ‘guarantee’ as she cannot vote: Faiz Khan

June 23, 2023

Gau rakshak’ from UP says guarantee schemes will lead to inflation as Congress needs money for 2024 election

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a jibe at the Congress Government for offering freebies for women including ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme where monthly income is promised along with the other freebies like ‘free travel’ and ‘free electricity,’ Mohammed Faiz Khan, a ‘gau rakshak’ from Raipur in Uttar Pradesh has questioned Chief Minister Siddharamaiah what guarantee he has provided to cows, the ‘Lakshmi’ of every household and the State.

“Cow is regarded as ‘Gau Matha’ in India, especially in Karnataka where she is worshipped and honoured during all festivals and auspicious occasions. What is the guarantee of her life and safety in the wake of umpteen incidents of her killing. We respect ‘Gau Matha’ and give her the same status of a mother, our creator. No guarantee has been provided in Karnataka to protect ‘Gau Matha’ as she is unable to vote,” he said.

Mohammed Faiz Khan was speaking at a talk on ‘COWnting my days for guarantee!’ organised by Yuva Brigade at Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha last evening in the presence of Sri 1008 Mahanta Sri Chetan Giri Maharaj of Pinjrapole’s Bharat Sadhu Samaj and Founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarty Sulibele.

A devout Muslim by birth, Faiz Khan is a firm believer in the need to protect cows. He is a Professor at a Government College in Surajpur of Chhattisgarh and in 2017, he took out a Leh-to-Kanyakumari march, the ‘Gau Seva Sadbhavana Padayatra,’ to create awareness among the masses about cow protection, cow rearing, medicinal qualities of milk and its products.

He holds a double masters in Hindi and Political Science and an M.Phil. in Political Science. Faiz, who recites ‘Gau Katha’ (parables on the cow), wants a ban on cow slaughter across the country. “The cow is significant not only for Hindus but also for Muslims and all other Indians,” says Faiz Khan. But associating cow slaughter with any particular religion is not correct, he added.

Dwelling on the Congress guarantees, Faiz Khan said, “No one can give such guarantees as they are impractical to implement but people have been hoodwinked. See now the Karnataka Government has already hiked the prices of electricity and in the coming days, every item will have increased prices, leading to inflation. The Congress has to make money for 2024 elections,” he said.

“Cow is not only the mother of Hindus, but, according to Veda, she is the mother of all (vishwa matha),” he said. A novel ‘Ek Gai ki Atmakatha’ authored by Girish Pankaj inspired me to dedicate my life for the cause of Gau Matha. I lost my father at a tender age of 10 and mother at 13. Instead of going to madrasa, I received primary education in Saraswathi Shishu Mandir in Raipur,” he told the audience.

Conspiracy to destroy identity of Hinduism: Sulibele

In his speech, Chakravarty Sulibele expressed concern about a conspiracy aimed at undermining the significance of Hinduism and its integral parts like mathematics, temples, saffron attire, Sadhus, belief systems and holy cows.

“There are relentless efforts by followers of other faiths who are attempting to attract the younger generation and gradually transform India. Hinduism is rooted in pure science, while other belief systems are merely sets of rules. There are increased attempts to attack Indian/Sanskrit literature and distort its meaning, along with the alarming rise in attacks and raids on Hindu temples,” he said.

“The ultimate objective of these assaults is to erode the very essence of Hinduism and divert the future generations towards other faiths. Even a momentary loss of our focus will have severe consequences for the country and we should be forewarned,” Sulibele noted.

Sulibele clarified that ‘Dharma,’ which encompasses righteousness, is not synonymous with religion. He emphasised that Hinduism does not have a single founder who established the religion, and while one can exist without religion, living without righteousness (Dharma) is impossible.

“We need to empower future generations to prevent the erosion of faith. We must stand firm in our individuality and contribute to the emergence of a new and strong country by giving befitting answers to people who criticise and insult Hinduism, even if they are Ministers. We do not need anyone’s permission to practise our faiths and at the same time we must not allow anyone to interfere in our religion and tradition,” Sulibele added.