Vehicles parked at Lalitha Mahal grounds

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With a large number of devotees and tourists from across the State and other parts of the country expected to take part in the first Ashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill, the District Administration had banned entry of all private vehicles to the Hilltop.

The devotees and tourists were asked to park their vehicles at the parking lot near Lalitha Mahal grounds, where they were required to board free KSRTC buses to reach the Hill temple.

KSRTC had deployed about 50 buses, much more in number when compared to the previous years as the authorities anticipated a huge rush to the Hill temple on the first Ashada Friday today.

The administration had designated exclusive vehicle parking lots for four-wheelers, two-wheelers and other types of vehicles and the devotees were required to park their vehicles only at the respective designated lot, which had markings to guide the motorists to park their vehicles in an orderly manner and within the marked box, so as to ensure proper vehicle parking.

As devotees began to arrive in large numbers at Lalitha Mahal grounds, the KSRTC started operation of buses from as early as 3 am. The Home Guards deployed at the grounds ensured that devotees stand in queues in an orderly manner to board buses.

Many tourists from other States who were unaware of the regulations for Ashada Friday, too co-operated by getting down from their vehicles and boarding the free KSRTC buses.

The authorities had put up boards asking the devotees not to carry plastic covers or other banned plastic materials and thus co-operate in making the Chamundi Hill a plastic-free zone.

Also, the individuals and organisations who wanted to distribute prasada to the devotees atop the Hill, were asked to mandatorily get a food safety certification from the competent authorities before distribution.

Hill step climbers

Many devotees, who wanted to fulfil their vow, were seen climbing the hill steps at the foot of Chamundi Hill, for having darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari today. The devotees were seen arriving at the steps as early as 2 am, so that they could reach the Hill top before sunrise.

Volunteers of Parisara Balaga and Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi were seen standing all along the path of the steps to educate the devotees against carrying plastic covers and other banned plastic materials that pollute the surroundings. They were also seen asking the devotees not to throw food and other wastes along the steps.

Setting to rest all speculations on making the steps a one-way today, the administration allowed both climbing and getting down the hill steps, much to the delight of the foot devotees. The devotees arriving at the footsteps were required to park their vehicles at the ground close to the nearby Pinjrapole and at the make-shift parking lot near Sree Ayyappaswamy temple.