Ashada Friday: Devotees throng Chamundi Hill temple

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid clear skies and a favourable weather, thousands of devotees from the city and across the State made a beeline to Chamundi Hill temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari this morning on the first Ashada Friday, an auspicious day in the Ashada month for Hindus.

The pujas and all other rituals associated with Ashada Friday began as early as 3.30 am with the temple priests per- forming Rudrabhisheka, Panchamruta Abhisheka, Kumkumarchane etc.

The entire Chamundi Hill temple premises was specially decorated with different types of flowers, fruits, sugarcane, coconut, maize and other decorative articles.

The Hill temple was thrown open to devotees at about 5.30 am after the completion of all puja rituals.

This time the District Administration did away with the special passes as it had given rise to confusions in the past years.

As such today presented a picture of a true Janata Darshan as the administration had made all arrangements for a hassle-free darshan for devotees. There were two ticket counters of Rs.50 and Rs.300 and there was separate lines for ticket holders, which largely ensured an almost smooth darshan for devotees.

Hassle-free entry for senior citizens

As per a recent circular of the Muzrai Department, the temple authorities allowed senior citizens aged over 65 years to enter the temple for free from the Rs.50 ticket line without having to wait in the queue. The senior citizens were only required to show any one of Government issued documents such as Aadhaar card, Pan card, Voter ID card etc., as proof of their age.

The systematic formation of queues ensured that there was no instant rush of devotees at any point of time and that the three separate queues — One for Janata Darshan, one for Rs.50 ticket holders and the other for Rs.300 ticket holders — were not broken.

Though there were no issuance of passes this time, many VIPs had a direct entry to the Hill temple. However, the authorities ensured that the visit of VIPs did not restrict the entry of other devotees. With the total ban on entry of private vehicles, the KSRTC operated buses from Lalitha Mahal grounds to the Hill temple to ferry all devotees for free, which has been the practice for the past several years. The pujas will conclude at 9.30 pm and only darshan will be available thereafter till 11 pm.

Security arrangements

The Police had made elaborate security arrangements at Chamundi Hill. Cops were seen making regular public announcements asking the devotees to be wary of thieves, pick-pockets and other such criminals and also to keep a constant watch on their personal belongings. A Mounted Police contingent was also deployed atop the Hill for crowd control and regulation. Also, the Police have installed over 60 CCTV cameras to keep a watch on suspicious movements.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was among the noted personalities who visited the temple.

City’s Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi had organised dasoha for over 25,000 devotees, who were distributed Uppittu and Kesari Baath as breakfast right from 6 am. The Samithi had also organised lunch, with Bisi Bele Baath, Mango Burfi, Kosambari, Beans Palya, Cabbage Palya, Anna-Sambar, Papad, Curd and Pickle. The Samithi will also distribute Tomato Baath, Vegetable Baath and Capsicum Baath starting from 6 pm.