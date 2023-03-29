Gautama Panchamaharathotsava at Nanjangud on Apr. 2

Gautama Panchamaharathotsava of Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud organised by Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department will be held on April 2 between 6 am and 6.40 am. The Panchamaharathotsava is the main event organised as part of Srikanteshwara Jathra Mahotsava which began on Mar. 26. The Jathra Mahotsava will end on Apr. 6 with several religious programmes and rituals at the Temple premises. Teppotsava at Kapila River will be held at 7 pm on Apr. 4. Devotees may witness the rituals of Jathra Mahotsava, according to a press release from Temple Executive Officer.
