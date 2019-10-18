Events Tomorrow

Gayana Sabha

October 18, 2019

Lecture-Demonstration by Prof. V. Aravinda Hebbar, Dasa Kerthanas by Archana and Samanvi, Bharatanatyam version of few of the kritis by Rashmi Udupa, Ganabharathi, 5.30 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching