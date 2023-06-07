Genuine hospitality professionals needed to maintain Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel

June 7, 2023

Sir,

This refers to the excellent article by N.K.A. Ballal, Sr. Vice-President, ITDC, about the deteriorating condition of the iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and the Government’s lackadaisical approach (Is Lalitha Mahal Hotel going Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion way? in SOM dated May 23, 2023).

Some politicians talk about increasing tourism potential of this heritage city but do very little. As Ballal has suggested, there is a golden opportunity to take care of this wonderful property and make it a show-piece instead of an old monument.

A responsible and reputed hospitality organisation should be entrusted with the operation, management and maintenance of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, the way Taj Falaknuma at Hyderabad, many Palace Hotels in Jaipur (Rambagh Palace Hotel) and Udaipur (Taj’s Udaipur Lake Hotel) are maintained.

Why are we Kannadigas not interested in being proactive in such spheres, admit that we need outside expertise to manage such magnificent structures and take pride in our heritage?

The city of Benares has Taj Nadesar Palace and Brijrama Palace Hotels. We do not have even one five-star hotel in Mysuru. Shameful when we do have a property that can be managed professionally well. But we do need genuine hospitality professionals and not a Government entity.

I join Ballal in hoping and praying that our new Chief Minister, who is from Mysuru, will correct this. There are many more lovely mansions and fine properties that can be used for promoting tourism in Mysuru. Will sanity prevail?

– Arun K.R. Rao, Retd. ICAO (UN) Senior Official, Mysuru, 4.6.2023

Note: Only hope is Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. The hotel and the building is being ruined now because it is under the State Government’s Jungle Lodges and Resorts. It has become politicians’ comfort zone.

The Government must invite global tender or hand it over to a reputed Indian hospitality company like Taj or ITC.

Our Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy had written about the criminal neglect and abuse of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in his Abracadabra column dated May 27, 2023 under the title “Wake up Mysuru: Ask Siddharamaiah to leave behind a legacy for Mysuru.” We hope the CM’s Mysuru followers will bring this matter to Siddharamaiah’s notice.—Ed