Get fresh fruits, vegetables at your doorsteps, courtesy HOPCOMS

May 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar launched the sale of fruits and vegetables in vehicles by HOPCOMS across the city to make people stay indoors in the current strict lockdown being implemented in district to check the surge of COVID positive cases.

The District Administration has allowed people to buy essentials only on Monday and Thursday to avoid crowding in public places. On other days, all other shops and business establishments will remain closed till June 7. However, milk booths, medical shops and HOPCOMS outlets are allowed to do business.

To help people, the vehicles loaded in 25 mini goods vehicles with fresh fruits and vegetables will move across the city and sell the same to the citizens at their doorsteps till June 7.

The fruits and vegetables procured directly from farmers, will be sold to citizens at nominal rates. This is being done to prevent the people from crowding shops. A similar arrangement was made during COVID-19 lockdown last year.

The public can call Helpline number – 0821-2420066 to get fruits and vegetables at their doorsteps.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, HOPCOMS Chairman Annegowda, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Horticulture Department Joint Director Nagaraju, Deputy Director Rudresh and others were present.