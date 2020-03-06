Girl stabs fiance to avoid marriage and continue studies

March 6, 2020

Bettadapura: A 20-year-old girl, pursuing her second year B.Sc course at a College in Hunsur has allegedly stabbed her fiancé as she wanted to continue her studies and her family members were not willing to postpone the marriage. The incident took place at Bettadapura on Monday night (Mar. 2).

The seriously injured man is 31-year-old Ravikumar, a lawyer by profession and a resident of Surapura village in Periyapatna taluk. The girl is a resident of Bettadapura.

Details: The engagement of Ravikumar and the girl was held four months ago and the marriage date was fixed as Mar. 13.

On Monday, Ravikumar was distributing the wedding invitations to his friends when the girl reportedly called him over phone and asked him to come near Bettadapura Agriculture Office. When Ravikumar came near the Agriculture Office at about 7.30 pm, the girl is said to have told him that she has a surprise for him and asked him to cover his eyes with her veil. When Ravikumar tied the veil around his eyes, the girl immediately took out a knife and stabbed in his abdomen thrice, then fled from the spot and reached her home.

Meanwhile, a woman, who saw Ravikumar lying in a pool of blood informed the same to farmer leader Devaraju, who rushed to the spot and admitted Ravikumar to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar’s Uncle, who had initially thought that some miscreants had stabbed Ravikumar, lodged a complaint with Bettadapura Police in this regard. Bettadapura Sub-Inspector Lokesh and staff visited the spot and conducted inspection.

On Wednesday, the Police picked up the girl for questioning and during interrogation, the girl is said to have confessed of stabbing Ravikumar.

According to the Police, the girl was studious and talented. She wanted to complete her graduation. She had also told her family members that she wanted to complete her education and did not want to marry before that. But the family members had conducted her engagement with Ravikumar and had also fixed the marriage date as Mar. 13.

The Police also informed that the girl had also requested Ravikumar that she wanted to complete the education and did not want to marry now, but in vain. Hence she hatched a plot to kill him so that the marriage would be stalled and she could continue her education, the Police added.

Police sources said that during interrogation, she had told them that she had to attend to her practical exam now, continue her education and did not want to get married.

The Police, who have registered an attempt to murder case, produced the girl before a Court, which remanded her to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Police said that Ravikumar, who is undergoing treatment, is out of danger.

