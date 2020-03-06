Woman battles for life after suicide attempt

March 6, 2020

Family alleges harassment by husband

Mysuru/Mysore: Unable to bear the alleged harassment meted out by her husband, a woman attempted suicide at her home in Somanatha Nagar, Jayapura Hobli in the taluk on Mar. 3.

The woman, who attempted suicide and battling for life at a private hospital in city, is 41-year-old Nagaveni (Mani), wife of Venkatappa. Venkatappa is serving as an Assistant Child Project Officer at Women and Child Development Department in T. Narasipur.

A native of Ranebennur in Bhadravathi, Nagaveni, daughter of T. Thimmaiah and Bhagyamma couple was given in marriage to Venkatappa of Maddur in Mandya district in 1997. The couple has two sons, Rohit, who is pursuing his final year MBBS course at the Government Medical College, Chamarajanagar and second son Rohan, who is pursuing his first year MBBS course at Mandya Medical College.

According to the complaint lodged by Nagaveni’s father T. Thimmaiah at Jayapura Police Station, he has stated that his son-in-law Venkatappa used to come home drunk everyday, harass Nagaveni both physically and mentally and also used to threaten her with life.

Thimmaiah has also stated that Nagaveni had not attempted suicide and it was Venkatappa, who had assaulted and hanged her.

Thimmaiah in his complaint, has also stated that in recent days, Venkatappa, who used to come home drunk daily, used to pick up fights and assault Nagaveni. On Mar. 1 too, Venkatappa had assaulted Nagaveni and had threatened her with life following which he (Thimmaiah) and his family members went to his daughter’s house and tried to advice him. But Venkatappa abused everyone using foul language, he added.

Speaking to SOM, Thimmaiah said that though he has stated that it was Venkatappa who had assaulted Nagaveni and tried to kill her, Jayapura Police did not register a FIR but instead suggested that we change our statements in the complaint.

Thimmaiah said that though the Police visited the hospital, they were unable to obtain statements from Nagaveni as she is unconscious and alleged that though the Police took statements from Nagaveni’s sons, Rohit and Rohan, they had not registered a FIR.

Jayapura Police, registered the FIR yesterday (Mar. 5).

