Gita Gopinath leaving IMF in August-end, to rejoin Harvard

July 22, 2025

Washington: Mysuru-born Economist Gita Gopinath, currently the First Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is stepping down to return to academia. She will rejoin Harvard University as a professor in the Economics Department.

“After nearly seven amazing years at the IMF, I have decided to return to my academic roots,” Gita Gopinath announced on X.

Starting Sept. 1, she will assume the newly created position of Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Gita Gopinath, the first woman to serve as Chief Economist at the IMF, said she is “truly grateful” for her time at the institution. She joined the IMF in 2019 and was promoted to First Deputy Managing Director in 2022.

Calling her tenure a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Gita Gopinath said she was proud to serve the IMF during a time of global challenges.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Gita Gopinath as “an outstanding colleague — an exceptional intellectual leader, deeply committed to the Fund’s mission, and a caring, capable manager who inspired our staff.”

First Deputy Managing Director is the position of number two official at the IMF.

Gita Gopinath’s parents T.V. Gopinath and V.C. Vijayalakshmi, both from Kerala, currently reside in Mysuru.