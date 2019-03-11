‘Give thrust to research on food preservation’

Two-day conference on Recent Innovation in Medicinal and Material Chemistry held

Mysuru: Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) Director Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao called upon chemists to come up with more research activities on food preservation, packaging and processing as this has become an important component of the food industry to ensure quality food to all.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day National Conference on ‘Recent Innovation in Medicinal and Material Chemistry (RIMMC -2019)’ organised by the Department of Studies in Chemistry at Vigyan Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Friday.

He said that this area of science was one of the most neglected studies and added that experts must throw more light on the advantages of food preservation as only a few people eat food produced in their own lands while many consume sub-standard foods that are ‘out of season.’

“There are many techniques involved in preservation to prevent food from spoiling. It includes methods such as canning, pickling, drying and freeze-drying, irradiation, pasteurisation, smoking and the addition of chemical additives. Researchers must come up with more research activities as both medicinal and material chemistry are inter-related,” he said.

Dean and Director of Sharda University, New Delhi, Dr. H. Surya Prakash Rao, who also spoke, advised the researchers to focus on production of natural-friendly innovations without damaging the environment.

Presiding over the programme, Mysore Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar asked the researchers to obtain patents immediately after coming up with their research products as such measures are must to protect their intellectual property rights in the market-driven world. Over 200 delegates from various States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh attended the conference which concluded on Saturday.

HoD of Studies in Chemistry Dr. Y.B. Basavaraju, University of Hyderbad’s Dr. Subir K. Das and others were present.





