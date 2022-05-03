Go Green, Go Clean: Hundreds of people run to remember ‘Power Star’ Puneeth
Sports

Go Green, Go Clean: Hundreds of people run to remember ‘Power Star’ Puneeth

May 3, 2022

The District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), in association with Manav Trust, had on Sunday organised a 5-km run to remember late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar and to mark Labour Day with an awareness theme ‘Go Green, Go Clean.’

Hundreds of people took part in the run, which was flagged off by MLC C.N. Manjegowda from Chamundi Vihar Stadium. It passed through SP Office, Hardinge Circle, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Kote Maramma Temple, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Police Commissioner’s Office, Nazarbad Circle and culminated at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said that sports is gaining a lot of prominence these days and both the State and Central Governments are offering respectable jobs for sports persons.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Corporator M.S. Shobha, Koorgalli Gram Panchyat (GP) former President K. Nagaratna, former ZP Member Chandrika Suresh, Ln. Nagaraj V. Bairy, DYES Assistant Director K. Suresh, Trust Vice-President Vivek, Secretary Ujwal, Assistant Secretary Sachin and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching