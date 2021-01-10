God save India
January 10, 2021

Sir,

Vikram Muthanna’s article titled “God save America for the sake of Democracy” published on SOM dated Jan. 9 hits the nail on the head as a lesson to we Indians as well.

He had suggested that the American Presidents and leaders who normally end their speech with the words “God bless you and God bless America” should henceforth be change the words to “God help us and God save America” after the rioters laid siege to US Capitol Hill (equal to our Parliament) on Jan. 6 under Donald Trump’s Presidentship.

Yes, may be time has come for Indian leaders too to adopt the same refrain while ending their speeches when we look at the way these Left-liberals and their supporters are holding the present Government to ransom with their perpetual protests in New Delhi.

Will wiser counsel and love for our country prevail in place of self-interest and hidden desire to harm the development of our country?

– Anon, Mysuru, 10.1.2021

  1. citizen says:
    January 11, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Anon, you are such a prejudice and moron, farmers protesting in less than 10 degree celsius in open fields, in rain with out entering Delhi as per court order looks like they are left liberals to you, No party can fetch an event with lakhs of farmers for so long without their quench and by bribing them to hold protest.
    Seriously , God save India, its Democracy and its daughters getting rapped everyday from Right wing fringe .
    Will wiser counsel and love for our country prevail in place of self-interest and desire to save democracy and daughters of our country ?

