Goddess Chamundeshwari idol shifted from Palace to Hill Temple
News

Goddess Chamundeshwari idol shifted from Palace to Hill Temple

September 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari which is in the possession of Mysore Palace Board was shifted to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill yesterday and was handed over to the Hill Temple (Muzrai Department). The idol of the presiding deity is put on display inside the Palace Museum and is taken out during Dasara festival.

Special puja was performed to the idol before it was handed over to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Executive Officer Govindaraju by Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.  Muzrai Tahsildar Krishna, Palace Assistant Executive Engineer Satish and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching