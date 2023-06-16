Gold jewellery, watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh stolen from KSRTC Airavat bus
News

Gold jewellery, watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh stolen from KSRTC Airavat bus

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A couple from city, have lost their gold jewellery and two wrist watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh in KSRTC Airavat bus, while coming from Chitradurga to Mysuru.

The couple, who lost their valuables are P. Mahantesh and Dr. Swathi Patil, residents of BEML Layout at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in city.

On June 11, the couple had been to Chitradurga to attend the marriage of a friend. At about 11.40 pm on the same day, the couple boarded the Airavat bus (KA-57-F-1829) at Chitradurga Bus Stand and had kept the jewellery and watches in a trolley bag which they had kept in the luggage carrier.

When the bus reached Mysuru Bus Stand in the early morning on June 12, the couple took out their trolley bag from the luggage carrier only to find the zip of the bag open and on inspecting their bag, they found 140 grams gold jewellery worth Rs. 4.75 lakh and two ladies wrist watches worth Rs. 8,000 missing.

Lashkar Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Gold jewellery, watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh stolen from KSRTC Airavat bus”

  1. Srinivas says:
    June 18, 2023 at 10:31 am

    And so the Congress rule of loot begins on an auspicious note.

    Reply
  2. Na says:
    June 18, 2023 at 7:48 pm

    This is a common thing in Bangalore- Mangalore KSRTC Airavata Volvo buses

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching