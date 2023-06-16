Gold jewellery, watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh stolen from KSRTC Airavat bus

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A couple from city, have lost their gold jewellery and two wrist watches worth Rs. 4.83 lakh in KSRTC Airavat bus, while coming from Chitradurga to Mysuru.

The couple, who lost their valuables are P. Mahantesh and Dr. Swathi Patil, residents of BEML Layout at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in city.

On June 11, the couple had been to Chitradurga to attend the marriage of a friend. At about 11.40 pm on the same day, the couple boarded the Airavat bus (KA-57-F-1829) at Chitradurga Bus Stand and had kept the jewellery and watches in a trolley bag which they had kept in the luggage carrier.

When the bus reached Mysuru Bus Stand in the early morning on June 12, the couple took out their trolley bag from the luggage carrier only to find the zip of the bag open and on inspecting their bag, they found 140 grams gold jewellery worth Rs. 4.75 lakh and two ladies wrist watches worth Rs. 8,000 missing.

Lashkar Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.