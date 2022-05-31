Good business at Mango Mela

May 31, 2022

Around 74 tonnes were sold at the four-day mela

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an overwhelming response to the three-day Mango Mela which began on May 27, the same was extended by a day till May 30 at Kuppanna Park in city.

The Mango Mela organised by the Karnataka Mango Board Development and Marketing Board, Horticulture Department and Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru, concluded yesterday with about transactions worth Rs. 45 lakh by the farmers in the past four days.

As there was a very good response to the Mela, the farmers urged the authorities to give permission to extend the business for one more day. It is learnt that around 12 tonnes of mangoes, belonging to different varieties, were sold on the first day itself.

Mango growers from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramnagar, Kolar and other places took part in the Mela and there were 24 stalls. Organically ripened mangoes were not only in demand but were sold like ‘hot cakes.’

Badami was the most preferred variety followed by Raspuri and Mallika. Nearly 30 tonnes of Badam, 18 tonnes of Raspuri and 8 tonnes of Mallika varieties were sold. The sales of other varieties like Totapuri was 5 tonnes, Malgoa – 4 tonnes and some other varieties like Dasheri, Himapasand, Banganpalli was 5 tonnes making a total of 74 tonnes sales.

Horticulture Department Deputy Director Rudresh said that despite limited arrival of crops due to untimely rains in an off-year this time, the response to the Mela was huge and around Rs. 45 lakh transactions was possible. “People thronged the Mela as they were specially looking for organically and naturally ripened 12 varieties of fruits which were immensely available in the Mela this year,” he added.