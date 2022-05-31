Indians have more mental peace than people of other countries: Pralhad Joshi

May 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Religion is an integral part of our culture and tradition. Because of our religion and spirituality, our people are living more peacefully than the people of other foreign countries,” opined Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

He was speaking at ‘Chaitanya Archana’ programme organised at Nada Mantapa in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road on the occasion of the 10-day 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji yesterday.

The Union Minister greeted the Seer and sought his blessings. Many distinguished persons were honoured for their achievements in their chosen field on the occasion.

“By propagating Hanuman Chalisa and Dattatreya Aradhane, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji has given mental peace to the people. We are foregoing our mental peace in our urgency to make more money. This is a culture which is alien to our country and is being practised by other foreign countries,” Pralhad Joshi noted.

“Our country, despite having a population of 135 crore of divergent communities, has more peace than compared to other countries because of our religion and spirituality. Religion need not mean one sect. Our tradition and culture have defined religion as our lifestyle. That is why when somebody makes a mistake, we say it is not religion (dharma). Lord Sri Krishna after propagating everything in Gita said that, ‘What I have said is not final and you should use your discretion’,” explained the Union Minister.

MP Pratap Simha, who also spoke, said that Sri Ganapathy Swamiji is simultaneously propagating religion and music to the entire world.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 and lockdown period, the Swamiji had helped us by arranging food for 10,000 people daily. Thus, the Swamiji played a significant role in protecting lives during the dreaded pandemic days, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who too visited the Ashram, said that Sri Ganapathy Swamiji has further glorified India’s name in the entire world through his yoga and music. His love for environment conservation is exemplary, she opined.

Stating that she has never seen a better bonsai garden anywhere in the world than the one in the Ashram, she said that the Swamiji is enlightening the lives of people through spirituality.

When I was searching for another place to visit in Mysuru after seeing the magnificent Mysore Palace, I came to this Ashram where I had a great experience, she added.

“The peaceful environment of this Ashram, Shukavana aviary, Bonsai Garden and Nada Mantapa are really marvellous. Inspired by the Bonsai Garden of the Ashram, we are also in the process of having a Bonsai Garden in our Raj Bhavan premises. The Shukavana has hundreds of birds and pigeons and it is rare to see such love for birds elsewhere. Those who want peace of mind should visit Sri Datta Venkateshwara temple and Dattatreya temple in the Ashram,” opined Anandiben Patel and added that because of Seers like Sri Ganapathy Swamiji India’s culture and spirituality is still shining.

An audio cassette of a music programme which Sri Swamij conducted at Switzerland in 2019 and a biography of the Seer brought out in Spanish language were released on the occasion.

Later, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji felicitated Pralhad Joshi and Anandiben Patel with rudrakshisara (rudrakshi beads chain). Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.