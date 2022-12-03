Good Governance Month observed at Mysore Varsity

December 3, 2022

Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan wants UoM to be an ‘Institution of Eminence’

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of result-oriented academic activities and activities in the pursuit of excellence at the University of Mysore (UoM), Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the historic University must shrug off stagnancy.

“It has been quite a while since you have achieved the distinction of ‘University of Excellence’ in India’s education circles. Now is the time to become a ‘University of Eminence’,” he said.

Participating in the ‘Good Governance Month’ which he inaugurated at Crawford Hall this morning, the Minister said that many activities of the University have become stagnant. “You belong to an illustrious University and the Wadiyars have laid a firm foundation for you to demonstrate eminence. In fact, you have to lead the way and become the torch-bearers,” he said.

Look back at the history and you will find people like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and K.V. Puttappa (Kuvempu) who have served in this University. “You have to grow and build the character of students,” the Minister added.

Educational reforms

Outlining the activities of Good Governance Month where a series of transparent and academically and administratively-enriching programmes have already been announced across all Universities in Karnataka, the Minister said that everyone must commit themselves to usher in reforms in education.

“Good governance must be a continuous process and will not be limited to a day or a month. Along with education, skill development is also crucial,” he noted.

“We have already announced an upgraded Karnataka Skill Connect Portal that will bring together both employers and job seekers together to bridge the gap between supply and demand. This apart, online digital learning courses will also be introduced in Universities. Accordingly, every University will have to have minimum one degree course in online format before March 2023,” he said.

Vacant posts to be filled

Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that the State is a pioneer in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) as it has realised the significance of education and skill development for the country’s growth. “Steps will be taken to fill vacant posts in all Universities and a notification to that effect will be issued soon. There is no dearth of funds to provide facilities and to improve the quality of higher education,” he added.

Mentioning that a comprehensive Bill on the State’s higher education institutions will be tabled in the Legislature Session soon, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that the Bill will give more freedom to Universities and reduce intervention of the Government in the affairs of higher education institutions. The purpose is to decentralise power in issues related to academic and administration, he said and added that the draft Bill is being finalised.

Teaching and non-teaching staff must work as a team and work in coordination with the Government to further improving the education sector, he said and defended the Government’s decision to establish Universities in every district and said that it has been taken based on the recommendations of the Knowledge Commission and experts.

The event at Crawford Hall was held in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. UoM In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Rajashekar welcomed. Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, VC of Chanakya University, Bengaluru and Prof. S.N. Hegde, former VC of UoM presented papers on good governance.

MLA L. Nagendra, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University Prof. Sharanappa Vaijinath Halse, UoM Registrar V.R. Shailaja, Registrar (Evaluation)Dr. A. P. Gnana Prakash and former Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna, were present.