JK Tyre Vikrant success story sets an example: Governor praises turnaround of a sick industry to a state-of-the-art facility

December 3, 2022

25-year memorable journey in Mysuru from 1997 recalled

Mysore/Mysuru: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., one of India’s foremost tyre manufacturers, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Vikrant Tyre Plant (JK Tyre Vikrant) on KRS Road in Metagalli last evening.

Among the top 25 manufacturers in the world, JK Tyre has been at the forefront in driving innovation and excellence in the tyre industry through introduction of ground- breaking technologies and products that cater to diverse business segments in the automobile industry.

In 1997, JK Tyre came forward and joined hands with the then State-owned Vikrant Tyre which was a sick industry. They took over and completely revived it and as a result thousands of employees are benefited today. After takeover, the sick plant was transformed into a state-of-the-art facility backed by world-class research, innovation and technology.

On the occasion of 25th anniversary celebrations, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was the chief guest, stressed on the need of being competitive globally in the wake of stiff competition by effectively using technology.

“Only research and development can give an edge to companies to beat competition and at the same time it enables companies to produce quality products,” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said. He outlined how the State Government is striving to make Karnataka as a priority hub of marketing and industries.

“Today, JK Tyre is among the leading tyre manufacturers in the world and the company had also started Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) in Mysuru, a state-of-the-art facility comprising Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI), JK Tyre Tech Centre, RPSCOE for Tyre and Vehicle Mechanics. The company has set an example how a sick industry can be turned around,” he said.

The Centre of Excellence is carrying out advanced research in rubber and tyre industries, relating to skill and safety and is the nerve centre for new product development, catering to current and emerging needs of customers, the Governor noted.

In his address, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. Raghupati Singhania said the company had come a long way since it set up its first tyre plant in Rajasthan with an annual capacity of 5 lakh tyres. “Today, we are pioneers of radial technology and we are currently the market leader in the truck bus radial segment. We provide end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming and off-the-road tyres,” he said.

Tracing the company’s journey in Mysuru after taking over Vikrant in 1997, he said that now Vikrant Plant is the state-of-the-art facility that is competing with effective research and development. It is a testimony of our growth story in India and has an important place among all the 12 JK Tyre production facilities of 12 Plants across the world,” Raghupati Singhania said.

On the occasion of silver jubilee, senior employees of the company S.K. Shetty and S. Lokesh were honoured.

The Governor was taken around the company and he viewed the production process. Gehlot also inaugurated certain units to mark the occasion.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. Anshuman Singhania, Director & President (International) Arun K. Bajoria and others were present.