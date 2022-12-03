Mysuru’s industrial climate favourable: A.K. Bajoria

December 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Director and President (International) of JK Tyre Arun K. Bajoria recalled the transforming role played by his company in Mysuru region.

In his introductory remarks, Bajoria said that the versatile role played by JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. has encouraged and boosted confidence of other industries to establish their ventures in Mysuru.

“JK Tyre has contributed to the development of Mysuru as an industrial hub in Karnataka and thereby in the year 2001 Mysuru city was ranked as the fifth best city in India to conduct business by Business Today,” he said.

Now, Mysuru district has around 64 large and medium scale industries providing employment opportunities for about 20,000 people. JK Tyre alone is providing employment opportunities for around 5,000 people directly and indirectly hailing from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, he added.

“The results of ‘employee satisfaction survey’ and also the award of ‘great place to work’, ‘best manufacturing place to work’ accorded to JK Tyre indicates that the company is the most preferred organisation for employment. Good industrial relations practices with the stakeholders have contributed to continuous progress of the organisation in this competitive era,” Bajoria said.