CSR outreach to benefit society

December 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “JK Tyre has invested about Rs. 2,000 crore to modernise and expand Vikrant and have provided employment to 15,000 people in Karnataka directly or indirectly. JK Tyre has contributed over Rs. 8,000 crore to the State exchequer and I am happy to say that even during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, we were committed to the welfare of the society through many initiatives through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes”, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. Raghupati Singhania said.

 “We acquired Vikrant Tyres to grow our commercial vehicle tyre business. The Mysuru Plant saw a 10 times growth in sales (Rs. 3,000 crore now), wages, and production since 1997,” he noted.

According to a statement from the company, JK Tyre had rejuvenated nine lakes and 34 farm ponds in Mysuru and Hunsur. Over 1,000 toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat campaign while 15 villages were made open-defecation free.

The company has initiated many programmes in animal husbandry, afforestation (more than 70,000 trees were planted) and floriculture to support livelihood. Programmes like adult literacy and skill development for over 25,000 people including inmates of Mysuru Central Jail were initiated. Many Government primary and higher primary schools have been renovated through adoption policies and infrastructure support was provided to two ITI Colleges.

