Good news in a week: CM’s promise to Falcon Tyres employees

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) assured the employees of the Falcon Tyres that the defunct factory would be revived and they will hear the good news within a week.

The employees on coming to know about Kumaraswamy’s arrival to participate in the function at JK Tyre yesterday had gathered along with their families near the Ring Road junction to present a memorandum to him.

Due to security reasons the Police had stopped them at the junction.

Meanwhile, HDK, who was coming after attending the 103rd Jayanti celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, seeing the crowd, stopped the car and listened to the problems of the employees.

Falcon Tyres Employees Union President Anand, Vice-President S.Swamy, General Secretary Shivannegowda, Joint Secretary B. Mahesh and others presented a memorandum to the CM and briefed him about their problems.

When the company was started in 1973, there were 2,500 employees and ten lakh Dunlop tyres and six lakh tubes were produced every month. Apart from supplying it to various car companies, the tyres were also being exported. Even though the yearly turnover was Rs. 1,000 crore and profit between Rs.100 crore – Rs.125 crore still the factory has been closed.

Hundreds of families have come to the streets after the closing down of a profit-making unit. Hence, justice should be done to them, urged the Union leaders.

HDK, who received the memorandum, asked them not to lose heart and assured the employees that within a week they will hear the good news.