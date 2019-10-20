Good response to Day-Night Flea Market

October 20, 2019

Mysore-in-a-Market to be open till 11 pm

Mysuru: The second edition of Mysore-in-a-Market, a day-night flea market, received good response with people thronging Scouts and Guides Grounds, the venue of the event, this morning.

It was fun for people as they spent good quality time with their families and friends. Flea market, apart from offering designer wears, decorative items and junk jewellery made out of feathers, threads, wood and colourful stones and home-made toilet soaps and shampoos, home decor items, was a place to enjoy good music and try good food.

While people were seen purchasing items of their interest, children were enjoying to their fullest at the kids zone. They were seen trying their hands on painting and other art works including pottery. Flea market is also promoting the use of cloth bags instead of plastic with bags of different sizes and shapes being sold at the venue. For Indian handicraft enthusiasts, there are shops selling brass idols of various gods and goddesses including other items as well.

One shop that attracted a lot of visitors belonged to Gajendra of Bengaluru. The shop sells wall hangings, clocks, bird house, small trays, mementos, glass vases/pots made from used liquor bottles.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nidhi Shah, organiser of Mysore-in-a-Market, said she was happy with response and added that similar events would be organised in the years to come.

“It is an occasion where families can come together and have fun. There are vendors who have come from various parts of the country under one roof to exhibit and sell their products,” she added.

Flea market also offers good entertainment for music lovers with some live performances and DJ Music. The place is also a pet-friendly place, where visitors could take their pets along. There are also shops that sell exclusive items for pets.

Mysore-in-a-Market will be open till 11pm tonight at the Scouts and Guide Grounds.

Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 100 each.

