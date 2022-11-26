Government releases Rs.15 crore for construction of storm water drains
November 26, 2022

MLA Nagendra undertakes padayatra in Kumbarakoppal

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the Government has released Rs.15 crore from SFC special grant for construction of storm water drains in the  Constituency, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that Rs.1.5 crore will be spent out of this grant for improvement of storm water drains in Kumbarakoppal area.

The MLA undertook a padayatra in Kumbarakoppal coming under MCC Ward 5 on Friday, during which he heard public grievances.

Following complaints from residents that they were facing a lot of hardship whenever it rains heavily, the MLA said that the problem will be addressed soon.

He also maintained that the development works of the drainage that runs from                               Surya Bakery in Hebbal to Jayadeva Hospital on KRS road will start soon.

He directed the North Zone BEO to depute more teachers for the Government Higher Primary school at Kumbarakoppal and asked the Veterinary Department officials to ensure that cattle medicine is distributed in a proper manner at Kumbarakoppal Veterinary Hospital.

Reacting to a complaint by local citizens that an electric transformer was causing a lot of inconvenience for motorists, the MLA directed the CESC officials to shift the transformer to a suitable location by getting funds sanctioned by the MCC.

Asserting that Chamaraja Assembly segment has got more funds under him, Nagendra said that the Constituency has 6 areas — Kumbarakoppal, Kannegowdanakoppal, Vontikoppal, Manchegowdana-koppal, Paduvarahlli and Metagalli — which have a rural touch. All these areas have got the highest developmental  funds in the past 50 years, he said adding that new localities of his Constituency  too have been developed by him equally.

Corporator Usha Kumar, MCC Deputy Commissioner Mahesh, Assistant Commissioner Krishna, Development Officer Manu Gowda, BJP leaders Kumaragowda, Puneeth, Dineshgowda, Narasimha, Mohan, Bhyrappa, Aswath Basavegowda, Padmashri, Pramoda and others were present.

