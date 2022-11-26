Two chain-snatchers arrested; 235-gram gold chains recovered

November 26, 2022

Total value of seized goods Rs. 15,75,000

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major breakthrough, the city Police have arrested two notorious chain-snatchers and have seized gold chains weighing 235 grams worth Rs. 11,75,000. Three bikes that were used to commit the crime have also been seized.

On Oct. 10 this year, Sunanda Venkatesh was riding her two-wheeler at 9.30 pm near Vivekananda Circle at Vivekananda Nagar while two bike-borne chain-snatchers snatched her gold mangalasutra worth Rs. 3,50,000 and sped away before even she could realise what had happened to her.

By the time Sunanda regained her composure and raised an alarm, the criminals vanished into the dark. On Nov. 11, sleuths from the crime detection squad rounded off 23-year-old S. Santhosh alias Santhu, a resident of Channagiri Koppalu, Jayanagar 14th Cross and 20-year-old R. Darshan, a resident of Akbar Road in Mandi Mohalla.

Interrogation at Police Station revealed that the accused had snatched mangalasutras of Sunanda and were also involved in four chain-snatching cases within Kuvempunagar limits and one case that was reported from Krishnaraja (KR) limits.

In all, five gold chains worth Rs.11,75,000, three bikes worth Rs. 3,00,000 used in the crime and two mobile phones worth Rs.1,00,000 were seized. The total value of seizures made is Rs. 15,75,000. The cases were solved under the guidance of DCP (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and KR ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy, by in-charge Inspector of Kuvempunagar Police Station K. Shanmuga Verma, PSIs Radha and S.P. Gopal, ASI Mahadev and staff M.P. Manjunath, N.K. Puttappa, Nagesh, Yogesh, M.C. Manukumar, H.K. Srinivasa and Madesh.