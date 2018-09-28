Government to credit farm loan waiver money at Banks from Nov.1
Government to credit farm loan waiver money at Banks from Nov.1

Mandya: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has said that the Government will start crediting farm loan waiver money at Banks from Nov.1.

Speaking to press persons after presiding over a KDP meeting at ZP hall here recently, Kumaraswamy said that money will be credited at Banks in respect of farm loans extended by public sector Banks.

Pointing out that he has asked Bank officials not to issue any notices to defaulting farmers, the CM warned of criminal action against such Bank officials if they went ahead with issuing notice despite his instruction.

Referring to reservation in promotion for SC/STs, he said that the Government would study the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue on Wednesday and hold discussions with the Advocate General on the next move. “The Government will take an appropriate decision after consulting all stake holders”, HDK said.

 

