Governor signs Land Reforms Act amendment ordinance

July 14, 2020

Bengaluru: Over a month after the Karnataka Cabinet passed an ordinance making amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala on Monday signed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) ordinance, 2020.

Following the Governor’s consent, the State Government has notified the Amended Act in the Gazette notification.

The amendment repeals Sections 79a, 79b and 79c of the Act that imposed stringent restrictions on ownership of agricultural land.

The amendment allows non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural land and to lift the ceiling on income from non-agricultural sources to do so.

It also essentially eases the restrictions on buying agricultural land, on who can buy it and the ceiling on extent of land one can hold.