Unscientifically discarded PPE kit found near PKTB Hospital

July 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A pair of unscientifically discarded PPE kit (Personal Protective Equipment) was found near PKTB Hospital located on KRS road yesterday afternoon.

Following detection of abandoned PPE kit on vacant space between ESI Hospital and PK Sanatorium on KRS road, public got panic and informed the authorities immediately.

As no one turned up to clear the abandoned PPE kit which is considered to be a highly hazardous waste material, a resident of Brindavan Extension B.K. Nagendra finally informed MCC Zone-4 Officer Priyadarshini and Dr. D.G. Nagaraj in the evening.

Later, MCC Health Inspector Jayamaruti and Housekeeping Supervisor Babu, rushed to the spot and instructed a MCC staff member to wear safety kit and clear the hazardous waste material as per COVID-19 safety guidelines and cleaning protocol and carry it safely to dispose them off according to guidelines issued by the State Government.

Following this incident, fear gripped the public and the residents living in surroundings areas have urged the authorities to take strict action against those persons who have discarded these hazardous waste materials in such an irresponsible manner.