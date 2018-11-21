Governor to inaugurate KSOU Convocation Hall soon
Mysuru:  The fortunes of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) seems to be changing at last after almost four dark years, as first, it got the recognition for the non-technical courses and now it is ready to open its door to the people of the country with its state-of-art, swanky new auditorium that is ready for opening. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala is likely to inaugurate the auditorium on Dec.1.

According to a source who spoke to SOM on condition of anonymity, this new KSOU Auditorium (Convocation Hall) will change the landscape of the city as it can be claimed that it will be the biggest auditorium in the State with a seating  capacity of 2,000.

There is also facility for serving food, which makes it the most sought after auditorium to hold international conferences. The first conference ‘New India Summit’ organised by CREDAI in this new hall will be held on Dec.6 and 7.

Once the Mysore Airport is fully upgraded, then a facility like KSOU auditorium can be fully utilised, he said.

